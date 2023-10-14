Sancho may continue his career in Italy

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 12:10
Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is reportedly on Juventus' list of transfer targets, according to Calciomercato.com.

The Turin-based club may attempt to take advantage of the situation surrounding the player, who is reportedly in conflict with Manchester United's head coach, Erik ten Hag.

It was previously reported that Manchester United valued their winger at £50 million. If no buyers are found, he may be available for loan in January, with the club willing to cover his weekly wage of £300,000 in such a scenario.

Sancho has remained isolated from Manchester United's first team, with the club restricting his access to all first-team facilities at the training ground.

Jadon Sancho has been with Manchester United since 2021, following his transfer from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £73 million. He signed a contract with the English club until 2026. In his time with the “Red Devils”, the winger has played 82 matches, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists. His market value is estimated at €32 million by Transfermarkt.

