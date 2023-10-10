Manchester United has disclosed the transfer fee for Jadon Sancho

Manchester United has appraised their winger at £50 million, as reported by journalist Ben Jacobs.

Consequently, it is highly likely that Jadon Sancho will embark on a loan move during the winter transfer window.

It is worth noting that issues between Sancho and Ten Hag began as far back as the transfer of Antony, an Englishman's positional competitor. Some factions assert that the coach regards the Brazilian as the "Golden Child," regardless of his poor form.

Furthermore, there is information that Manchester United did indeed engage in negotiations with Saudi Arabian teams regarding Sancho's sale, but time was too limited before the deadline.

It is also noteworthy that the footballer declined to apologize to Ten Hag. He publicly accused the coach of falsehood on social media, commenting on his absence from the squad for the 4th round Premier League match against Arsenal. Previously, there were reports that Jadon Sancho might return to Borussia Dortmund and was in contact with the head coach of the "BVB."

Recall that Jadon Sancho has been representing Manchester United since 2021. The transfer fee amounted to £73 million, and the player signed a contract with the English club until 2026. Overall, the winger has featured in 82 matches, netting 12 goals and providing six assists.