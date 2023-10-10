RU RU NG NG
The issues with Sancho and Ten Hag began earlier

The issues with Sancho and Ten Hag began earlier

The issues with Sancho and Ten Hag began earlier

The conflict between Jadon Sancho and head coach Erik ten Hag has been ongoing, according to journalist The Times.

According to sources, the issues began during the transfer of Antony, who plays in the same position as the English winger. Certain groups of people believe that the coach treats the Brazilian player as a "Golden Child" despite his poor form.

There is also information that Manchester United did engage in talks with Saudi Arabian teams regarding the sale of Sancho, but there was too little time before the deadline. This matter will now be addressed in 2024.

To recap, Jadon Sancho has been playing for Manchester United since 2021. The transfer fee amounted to £73 million, and the player signed a contract with the English club until 2026. In total, the winger has played 82 matches, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists.

It's worth noting that the player refused to apologize to Ten Hag. Sancho publicly accused the coach of lying on social media while commenting on his absence from the squad for the 4th round Premier League match against Arsenal.

Previously, there were reports that Jadon Sancho could return to Borussia Dortmund and had been in contact with the head coach of the "Yellow and Black" team.

