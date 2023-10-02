RU RU NG NG
Main News Jadon Sancho harbors a desire to make a return to Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho harbors a desire to make a return to Borussia Dortmund

Football news Today, 20:18
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Photo: JAMES GILL/GETTY IMAGES Photo: JAMES GILL/GETTY IMAGES

Renowned insider Florian Plettenberg has shared insights about Jadon Sancho's future.

"This situation is certainly set to conclude during the winter. He desires to depart, and the option of a loan arises because the acquisition proves prohibitively expensive for many interested parties. He maintains constant communication with Terzic, and the question concerning Dortmund remains pertinent," disclosed Plettenberg during a broadcast on Sky Sports.

It's worth recalling that Jadon Sancho is currently estranged from the first team of Manchester United due to a conflict with Erik ten Hag. The English winger enjoyed remarkable success at Borussia Dortmund, tallying 50 goals and providing 64 assists in 137 matches for the club. In 2021, Manchester United invested €85 million in Sancho, yet his performance in the Premier League has demonstrated limited effectiveness.

Popular news
VIDEO. Star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in the match for Al-Nasr in the Asian Champions League Football news Today, 15:44 VIDEO. Star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in the match for Al-Nasr in the Asian Champions League
VIDEO. Ronaldo nutmeg. Extraordinary Skills of 38-Year-Old Cristiano in the Asian Champions League Football news Today, 14:43 VIDEO. Ronaldo nutmeg. Extraordinary Skills of 38-Year-Old Cristiano in the Asian Champions League
Super Mario conquers Turkey. Balotelli scored twice for Adana Demirspor Football news Yesterday, 15:31 VIDEO. Super Mario conquers Turkey. Balotelli scored twice for Adana Demirspor
With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The symbolic team of the Premier League in September Football news Yesterday, 11:40 With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The team of the month in the Premier League
Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy Football news Yesterday, 09:49 Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy
Saki's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City Football news Yesterday, 09:02 Saka's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 20:41 The coach of Napoli evaluated the current playing form of Hwicha Kvaratskhelia Football news Today, 20:18 Jadon Sancho harbors a desire to make a return to Borussia Dortmund Football news Today, 19:50 Pochettino: Chelsea boasts a remarkable ensemble Football news Today, 17:05 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 7 Football news Today, 17:00 Las Palmas secured a last-second victory over Celta Vigo Football news Today, 16:56 HIGHLIGHTS. Chelsea comfortably defeated Fulham Football news Today, 16:38 Arsenal's Thomas Partey has returned to training Football news Today, 16:09 The leader of Lazio has extended his contract with the Roman club Football news Today, 16:07 HIGHLIGHTS. Al-Nassr, with a goal from Ronaldo, emerged victorious in the AFC Champions League Football news Today, 15:47 Mykhailo Mudryk scored his first goal in official matches for Chelsea
Sport Predictions
Football 03 oct 2023 Union vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Salzburg vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Luton vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Napoli vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Manchester United vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Copenhagen vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Inter vs Benfica prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Lens vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023