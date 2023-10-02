Jadon Sancho harbors a desire to make a return to Borussia Dortmund

Renowned insider Florian Plettenberg has shared insights about Jadon Sancho's future.

"This situation is certainly set to conclude during the winter. He desires to depart, and the option of a loan arises because the acquisition proves prohibitively expensive for many interested parties. He maintains constant communication with Terzic, and the question concerning Dortmund remains pertinent," disclosed Plettenberg during a broadcast on Sky Sports.

It's worth recalling that Jadon Sancho is currently estranged from the first team of Manchester United due to a conflict with Erik ten Hag. The English winger enjoyed remarkable success at Borussia Dortmund, tallying 50 goals and providing 64 assists in 137 matches for the club. In 2021, Manchester United invested €85 million in Sancho, yet his performance in the Premier League has demonstrated limited effectiveness.