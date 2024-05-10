RU RU
United States vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

USA vs Germany prediction Photo: https://twitter.com/usahockey
USA USA
World Championship 11 may 2024, 13:20 USA - Germany
Ostrava, Ostrava Arena
Germany Germany
The United States national team will play against Germany on the second day of play at the World Hockey Championship. The match will take place on Saturday, May 11, and will start at 20:20 Central European Time. DailySports experts have provided a forecast for this encounter.

United States

The Stars and Stripes are among the favorites for the gold medal at the World Championship. The Americans have brought a very strong roster to this tournament, with 23 players competing in the National Hockey League. The U.S. boasts a strong goaltending duo in Detroit's Alex Lyon and Pittsburgh's Alex Nedeljkovic. Notable defensive players include Luke Hughes and Zach Werenski, while their attacking lineup features talents like Guenther, Caulfield, Turcotte, and Zegras.

The United States has not won gold at the World Championships in 64 years, with their last gold medal coming in 1960. In the last tournament, they finished fourth, losing to Latvia 3-4 in overtime in the match for third place. In preparation for this World Championship, the USA defeated Slovakia 6-2.

Germany

The reigning silver medalists of the World Championship. Last year, the Germans reached the final of the tournament, where they lost to Canada 2-5. Overall, Germany has shown decent results in recent years: sixth place in 2019, fourth in 2021, seventh in 2022, and second in 2023. Additionally, in 2018, Germany won silver at the Olympic Games, losing to Russia 3-4 in the final. Germany has brought four NHL representatives to this World Championship. Notable players include goaltender Grubauer, forward Nico Sturm, and John-Jason Peterka. In preparation for this tournament, Germany played two matches against France, winning 4-3 and losing 3-5.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the last World Championship, the USA and Germany faced each other in the semifinals. Germany won that match 4-3 in overtime.
  • Germany has not lost in regulation time in seven consecutive matches. The USA has not lost in regulation time in their last ten matches.
  • In seven out of their last ten matches, the Americans have conceded two or fewer goals per game.

United States vs Germany prediction

The United States is the favorite in this game and the favorite in this tournament overall. They have brought a very strong roster, clearly superior to Germany's. In my opinion, the Americans will score several goals against the Germans and secure a convincing victory. My bet is on the USA's individual total to be over 3.5 goals with odds of 1.61.

