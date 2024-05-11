Luton Town set a unique achievement in the Premier League

Luton Town is playing against West Ham in the 37th round of the English Premier League.

The "Hatters" have achieved an interesting milestone in the English championship. Luton became the first team to both score and concede goals in 30 different matches in the Premier League season.

It’s never boring with the Hatters. 🤪#WHULUT pic.twitter.com/EJ3Uk3VsEd — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) May 11, 2024

The "Hatters" earned promotion last season, finishing third in the Championship. Predictably, the team from Bedfordshire is fighting to maintain its status in the top flight. Luton were in relative safety back in the winter, but then allowed a string of defeats and dropped into the relegation zone.

The most successful period for the "Hatters" is considered to be from 1982 to 1992 when the club competed in the top division and won its only major trophy - the Football League Cup, defeating London's Arsenal in the 1988 final.