RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Luton Town set a unique achievement in the Premier League

Luton Town set a unique achievement in the Premier League

Football news Today, 11:37
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Luton Town set a unique achievement in the Premier League Luton Town set a unique achievement in the Premier League

Luton Town is playing against West Ham in the 37th round of the English Premier League.

The "Hatters" have achieved an interesting milestone in the English championship. Luton became the first team to both score and concede goals in 30 different matches in the Premier League season.

The "Hatters" earned promotion last season, finishing third in the Championship. Predictably, the team from Bedfordshire is fighting to maintain its status in the top flight. Luton were in relative safety back in the winter, but then allowed a string of defeats and dropped into the relegation zone.

The most successful period for the "Hatters" is considered to be from 1982 to 1992 when the club competed in the top division and won its only major trophy - the Football League Cup, defeating London's Arsenal in the 1988 final.

Related teams and leagues
Luton Premier League England
Popular news
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Today, 12:12 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG Football news Yesterday, 14:06 BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG
What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Hockey news Yesterday, 04:31 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final Football news Yesterday, 03:34 Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final
The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed Football news 09 may 2024, 17:16 The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed
Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history Football news 09 may 2024, 17:08 Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:54 Shakhtar Donetsk won the Ukrainian league for the fifteenth time Football news Today, 12:44 The captain of Chelsea has returned to the team after a serious injury and surgery Football news Today, 12:27 Reus could become a teammate of Messi or Ronaldo Football news Today, 12:15 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 37th round Hockey news Today, 12:12 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Football news Today, 12:07 Newcastle set a club record in the Premier League Football news Today, 12:00 Burnley returned to the Championship Boxing News Today, 11:51 Vasyl Lomachenko vs George Kambosos date, time, when & how to watch the fight Football news Today, 11:37 Luton Town set a unique achievement in the Premier League Boxing News Today, 11:26 Lomachenko - Kambosos: Full Fight Card of the Boxing Evening
Sport Predictions
Football Today Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Football Today Detroit City vs Phoenix Rising prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey 12 may 2024 Slovakia vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey 12 may 2024 Finland vs Great Britain prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 Norwich vs Leeds prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 Cape Town City vs TS Galaxy prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 Golden Arrows vs Chippa United prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 West Bromwich vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey 12 may 2024 Denmark vs Canada prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024