West Ham vs Luton prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

One of the matches of the 37th round of the English Premier League will take place in London, where West Ham will face Luton at the Olympic Stadium. Here's the prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

West Ham

The Hammers made a late push for European qualification this season, but they failed to overcome Bayer Leverkusen in the quarter-finals of the Europa League. As a result, West Ham lost all chances of securing a European spot, currently occupying the 9th position in the league table, trailing the top 6 teams by seven points.

Last Sunday, the Hammers played an away match against Chelsea, where they suffered a heavy 0-5 defeat. Overall, in the last four rounds, West Ham lost three times, but managed to hold Liverpool to a 2-2 draw. In 18 home matches, West Ham secured six victories, with eight draws and four defeats.

Luton

The Hatters are doing everything possible to retain their place in the elite English division. However, Luton was relatively safe earlier in the season, but then suffered a series of defeats and dropped into the relegation zone. Last weekend, Luton hosted Everton, where they played to a 1-1 draw.

This draw extended their winless streak to four matches, with three defeats in this period. Moreover, in their last five away matches, the Hatters suffered defeats. Overall, in 18 away matches, Luton managed only two victories.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first encounter this season, West Ham defeated Luton away with a 2-1 scoreline.

Only in two matches out of the last five did the total goals exceed 2.5.

The last time these teams met at West Ham's ground was in the early 90s, resulting in two draws.

West Ham vs Luton Prediction

The Hammers have struggled to secure victories even at home in their last five matches, but it's worth noting that they faced relatively strong opponents. We believe West Ham will secure three points in this match, and our bet is on a "West Ham Win" with odds of 1.85.