Following the outcome of the 37th round of the English Premier League, another unsuccessful team has been confirmed to start the next season in the Championship, alongside Sheffield United.

Burnley, managed by Vincent Kompany, failed to secure a satisfactory result away against Tottenham, losing 1-2. Meanwhile, Luton suffered a defeat against West Ham but remains in contention for a place in the top flight. With 25 points to their name and only one match left in the season, Burnley's final game against Nottingham Forest holds no significance for them. Consequently, there are only two contenders left for the 17th spot: Nottingham and Luton.

As a reminder, Leicester and Ipswich Town are set to be relegated, while the battle for the third promotion spot to the Premier League will be contested among Leeds, Norwich, Southampton, and West Bromwich.