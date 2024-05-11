Vasyl Lomachenko vs George Kambosos date, time, when & how to watch the fight

Dailysports tells you what you need to know about the fight for the modest IBO and IBF titles of some of the best lightweight boxers of our time.

Lomachenko vs Kambosos what you need to know

Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko was once predicted to be one of the greatest boxers in the history of his sport. However, after the coronavirus, the career of "Loma" turned out to be somewhat crumpled: the last time Vasyl entered the ring exactly a year ago, when he got a chance for a championship fight against Devin Haynie, but lost it by judges' decision - experts believe that the decision of the referees was wrong.

George Kambosos is much younger than his opponent, which is important in the lightweight division. The Australian boxer is six years younger, although he has also had title fights: in 2021, the 30-year-old boxer beat Teofimo Lopez in a fight for the IBF, WBA (Super), WBO and WBC Franchise titles, but in the next fight against Devin Haynie he lost them, and then lost the rematch.

At the moment, of the two boxers, only Kambosos has the championship belt: he holds the IBO title. In addition, the IBF title will be played, which became vacant after Haney moved to another weight.

Lomachenko vs Kambosos when & where will the fight take place?

The parties agreed to hold the fight in Australia: in fact, in the homeland of George Kambosos.

The fight between Lomachenko and Kambosos will take place on Sunday, 12 May, in the early morning hours of Central European Time. The first fights of the undercard are expected to start tentatively at 03:00 CET time. The main fight of the evening, Vasyl Lomachenko - George Kambosos, is scheduled to start at 06:10 CET.

Below is information about the start of the fight in different time zones around the world.

Los Angeles - 21:10

Toronto - 00:10

New York - 00:10

Abuja - 05:10

Yaoundé - 05:10

Warsaw - 06:10

Kyiv - 07:10

Riga - 07:10

Vilnius - 07:10

Tallinn - 07:10

Astana - 09:10

Delhi - 09:40

Perth - 12:10

Melbourne - 14:10

Lomachenko vs Kambosos where to watch the fight?

The official broadcaster of this fight depends on which country you are in. Below we have prepared for you the currently known information where you can watch this fight.

Australia - Main Event TV

Canada - TSN+

Hong Kong - DAZN

India - DAZN

Indonesia - DAZN

Malaysia - DAZN

New Zealand - DAZN

Singapore - DAZN

United Kingdom & Ireland - Sky Sports

United States - ESPN

Lomachenko vs Kambosos What's Next?

At the moment, it is unknown whether the rivals will have a rematch. Promoter Bob Arum said that if Lomachenko wins, the Ukrainian's next opponent could be Shakur Stevenson. Preliminarily, this fight should take place in autumn 2024.