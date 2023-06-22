Ronaldo's club rival wants to invite a star Spanish midfielder

Another club from Saudi Arabia has shown interest in Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

As a source writes, the 28-year-old Spaniard wants to see in their ranks, not only Al-Nasr, but also Al-Ittihad, who strengthened the team forward Karim Benzema and midfielder N'Golo Kante.

According to Transfermarkt, Niguez is now worth around 10 million euros.

The midfielder played 38 matches for the Spurs last season, scoring three goals and providing one assist.