Arsenal fans distinguished themselves with an ugly act on the eve of the Tottenham v Man City match

Today, Manchester City will play a crucial rescheduled match of the 34th round of the Premier League away against Tottenham.

This game is pivotal in the title race, as a victory for Man City would see them overtake Arsenal in the standings with one round left in the season.

Arsenal fans have attempted to disrupt Manchester City's preparations by setting off fireworks outside the hotel where Pep Guardiola's team is staying.

Arsenal fans set off fireworks outside the Manchester City hotel last night at 2am. 🎆 [@ultrasinuk]pic.twitter.com/RTFCdHwvmD — Football Talk (@FootballTalkHQ) May 14, 2024

According to a poll, most Tottenham fans do not mind if their team loses today, thereby denying Arsenal the title. This is despite the fact that such an outcome would eliminate Tottenham's chances of finishing in the top four.

Additionally, in the event of a draw, Arsenal would remain in first place due to a superior goal difference.

The match between Tottenham and Manchester City kicks off at 21:00 Central European Time.