The Guinness Book of World Records account had an epic laugh with Tottenham

The Guinness Book of World Records account had an epic laugh with Tottenham

Football news Today, 05:04
The Guinness Book of World Records account had an epic laugh with Tottenham twitter.com/MayankRMFC

The official Guinness World Records account took notice of yesterday's crucial Premier League title race match, where Manchester City defeated Tottenham 2-0.

It is worth recalling that a draw or a win for Tottenham would have made Arsenal, their main historical rivals, the favorites in the title race. As a result, even Arsenal fans and supporters of other clubs hostile to Manchester City were cheering for the Spurs.

Before the game, the Guinness World Records account on social network X joked that a world record was set for the number of Tottenham fans in a single day.

However, Tottenham did not meet the hopes of other clubs' supporters. Now, to win the Premier League title for the fourth consecutive time, Manchester City only need to defeat West Ham at home in the final round.

Related teams and leagues
Tottenham Manchester City Premier League England
