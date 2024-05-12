RU RU
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Football news Today, 09:00
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Photo: Premier League website / Author unknown

This week in England, the postponed matches of the 34th round of the English Premier League will take place, one of which will be the encounter between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City. It's worth recalling that three matches of the 34th round were postponed due to several teams' participation in the FA Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City: what you need to know about the match

Tottenham continues to battle for a spot in the Champions League zone with Aston Villa, although these aspirations seem exceedingly slim. Currently, Spurs trail by four points with only two matches remaining in the season. Additionally, Chelsea and theoretically Manchester United, in the event of a victory in today's match against Arsenal, are six points behind. Hence, Postecoglou's proteges must not allow their opponents below them to surpass them.

Manchester City is contending for the championship against Arsenal. Following yesterday's victory over Fulham, they ousted Liverpool from the title race and now lead Arsenal by two points. Every match holds immense significance for both the citizens and the gunners, as just one mistake could deprive them of the championship.

Recall that the previous match between these teams in the first half of the season ended in a draw, 3-3. It's also worth noting that the teams met in January in the FA Cup Round of 16, with the citizens clinching a narrow victory, 1-0.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City: when and where will the match take place

The match between Tottenham and Manchester City will take place on Tuesday, May 14th, in London at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The referee will kick off the proceedings at 21:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 12:00
  • New York 15:00
  • Panama 15:00
  • Toronto 15:00
  • Port of Spain 16:00
  • London 20:00
  • Yaoundé 21:00
  • Abuja 21:00
  • Cape Town 22:00
  • New Delhi 00:30
  • Sydney 05:00
  • Kiribati 07:00

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • Australia - Optus Sport
  • Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Canada - fuboTV Canada
  • Kenya - SuperSport, Sporty, DStv Now
  • Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • United Kingdom - TalkSportk, discovery, TNT
  • United States - SiriusXM FC, Peacock

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports, TOD
  • Angola - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Anguilla - Csport.tv
  • Antigua and Barbuda - Csport.tv
  • Barbados - Csport.tv
  • Belize - Paramount+
  • Botswana - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • British Virgin Islands - Csport.tv
  • Cayman Islands - Csport.tv
  • China - iQiyi, Migu, QQ Sports Live
  • Dominica - Csport.tv
  • Fiji - Sky Sport, Premier League TV
  • Gambia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Ghana - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Grenada - Csport.tv
  • Hong Kong - Now Player
  • India - Hotstar VIP, JioTV
  • Ireland - Premier Sports, BBC Radio, Premier Player
  • Jamaica - Csport.tv
  • Kiribati - Sky Sport
  • Lesotho - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Liberia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Madagascar - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Malawi - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Marshall Islands - Sky Sport
  • Mauritius - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Namibia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Nauru - Sky Sport
  • Palau - Sky Sport
  • Palestine - beIN SPORTS, TOD
  • Panama - Paramount +, Csport.tv
  • Rwanda - SuperSport, Canal +
  • Saint Lucia - Csport.tv
  • Samoa - Sky Sport
  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport, Canal +, DStv Now
  • Singapore - Star Hub
  • Solomon Islands - Sky Sport
  • South Sudan - beIN Sports, DStv Now
  • Sudan - beIN Sports, TOD, SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Tanzania - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Tonga - Sky Sport
  • Trinidad and Tobago - Csport.tv
  • Tuvalu - Sky Sport
  • Zambia - SuperSport
  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport, DStv Now
