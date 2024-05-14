RU RU
Main News Football news Most Tottenham fans want a defeat to Man City today. What is the reason?

Football news Today, 03:57
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Today, Manchester City will play away against Tottenham in a rescheduled match of the 34th round of the English Premier League. However, most Spurs fans do not mind if their team loses today.

The reason is that if Tottenham takes points from Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham's fiercest rival, could become the champion of England. For this to happen, Arsenal would only need to defeat Everton in the final round. On the other hand, a victory for Manchester City would put Pep Guardiola's team in first place, drastically reducing Arsenal's chances of winning the title.

According to a poll conducted by Sky Sports, 56% of Tottenham fans are not opposed to their team conceding three points to Manchester City.

Interestingly, a loss for Tottenham would mean the end of their battle for a top-four finish. In that case, Aston Villa would secure the fourth spot.

The match between Tottenham and Manchester City kicks off at 21:00 Central European Time.

Related teams and leagues
Tottenham Manchester City Premier League England
