Benzema's club to change head coach again

Football news Today, 04:34
Saudi club Al Ittihad, featuring the legendary forward Karim Benzema, is set to change its head coach once again.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the club has already decided to dismiss Argentine coach Marcelo Gallardo. The only question is whether this will happen at the end of the season or immediately.

Al Ittihad, which won the Saudi Arabian championship last season, has underperformed this season. After 31 rounds, the club is in fifth place in the Pro League. Al Ittihad has suffered three consecutive defeats in the Pro League, and last weekend they were thrashed 5-0 by Al Ettifaq.

Marcelo Gallardo took over Al-Ittihad mid-season, replacing Nuno Espírito Santo. Under the Argentine coach, Al Ittihad has won only 14 out of 30 matches.

In addition to Benzema, the club features Premier League legend N'Golo Kanté and former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho.

