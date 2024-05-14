MLS newcomer ready to make a daring bid to take Manchester City leader

There have been a lot of stars in the North American MLS recently, just Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami. But other clubs also do not want to lag behind David Beckham's team and also intend to invite stars.

So, in 2025, the San Diego FC franchise plans to enter the MLS, and it is this club, as reported by HITC, intends to invite Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to join them. The club has the money for the audacious attempt, as San Diego is the most expensive franchise to enter the MLS, having paid almost half a billion dollars for the licence.

The Belgian's contract with the English club expires in 2025, but it cannot yet be said that there will be no new deal, as the Citizens have already started talking to the midfielder's entourage, who previously turned down an offer from Saudi clubs.