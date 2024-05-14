RU RU
English football legends have delivered their verdict on ten Hag at Manchester United

Football news
The future of Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag cannot be called cloudless. Although the specialist himself remains calm about his position, the press is sure that in the summer at Old Trafford there will be a coaching reshuffle. Most of the legends of English football are sure of the same.

Ex-Liverpool forward Michael Owen:

"He can't, he just can't manage the team next season. He's not good enough."

Ex-Manchester United forward Teddy Sheringham:

"If United win the FA Cup, he can stay. But as far as I'm concerned, changes are needed and the club will have to make them sooner or later."

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Jamie Carragher:

"I see no reason why ten Hag should stay. It's just playing for the sake of playing."

Ex-Manchester United defender Gary Neville:

"To sack a coach who has won two trophies in his first two seasons at the club I think would be extreme."

Ex-Manchester United striker Louis Saha:

"I don't see it straightforwardly, but they need changes among the players, but they need changes in the coach as well."

Ex-Newcastle striker Alan Shearer:

"I believe the future of the Manchester United coach has been decided. Even if they win the FA Cup, I think he will leave," The Sun quoted the English football legend as saying.

