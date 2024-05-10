RU RU
Ten Hag is appealing to Man United bosses for common sense in making a decision on his future

Ten Hag is appealing to Man United bosses for common sense in making a decision on his future

Football news Today, 09:13
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has a lot of confidence in himself. The specialist is facing constant criticism from the press and fans on the back of the team's poor results, but the Dutchman does not seem to be bothered by it in any way.

Ten Hag constantly talks about his intentions to win the FA Cup, but journalists reminded him of the moment when his compatriot Louis van Gaal was sacked in 2016 despite winning the trophy. When the specialist was asked whether this precedent worried him, he replied:

"No, I think they (the owners) have common sense. They understand that when you have 32 different back lines, when you lose eight centre-backs, when we see that we don't have a left-back, they know it will have a negative impact on the results.

But we are still fighting and it's an important FA Cup final. We are still there, it could be the highlight of the season, but we know why we are not doing well. I'm realistic, I see it, I analyse it and no team will perform with injuries like that," ten Hag was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

