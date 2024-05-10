Ten Hag is appealing to Man United bosses for common sense in making a decision on his future

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has a lot of confidence in himself. The specialist is facing constant criticism from the press and fans on the back of the team's poor results, but the Dutchman does not seem to be bothered by it in any way.

Ten Hag constantly talks about his intentions to win the FA Cup, but journalists reminded him of the moment when his compatriot Louis van Gaal was sacked in 2016 despite winning the trophy. When the specialist was asked whether this precedent worried him, he replied: