Bologna have found a top coach to replace Thiago Motta

The current head coach of Bologna, Thiago Motta, appears certain to leave the team after this historic season for the club. According to most Italian media, Motta is set to become the new head coach of Juventus.

However, Bologna has already found a worthy replacement for their coach. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Bologna has initiated talks with renowned Italian coach Maurizio Sarri. As of now, the negotiations are still in the early stages.

Sarri's last club was Lazio, from which he was dismissed in March after a series of poor results. This season, the Roman team reached the Round of 16 in the Champions League, where they were defeated by Bayern Munich, and last season, they finished second in Serie A.

It is noteworthy that with two matches remaining in Serie A, Bologna sensationally secured a spot in the Champions League for the first time in 60 years.

In the final two rounds, Bologna will face Juventus and Genoa.