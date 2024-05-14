New MLS club in talks with Sergio Ramos

It has been revealed which club the legendary Sevilla central defender Sergio Ramos might continue his career with.

According to The Athletic, the Spanish footballer is in negotiations with the new MLS club, San Diego FC, which will start competing in the top-tier soccer league in the United States from 2025.

Currently, there is no final agreement between the club and Sergio Ramos, but the negotiations are at an advanced stage.

San Diego will become the 30th franchise in MLS and will compete in the Western Conference, which currently has 14 teams.

The 38-year-old Sergio Ramos returned to Sevilla last summer. This season, he has played 34 matches, scored 7 goals, and provided 1 assist.