Klopp's assistant at Liverpool ready to take on Austrian club

After Jurgen Klopp's resignation as Liverpool head coach at the end of the season, his staff are preparing to work independently and are already starting to look for jobs at other clubs.

For example, German assistant Pep Lijnders, who, according to The Times, is attracting the attention of Austria's RB Salzburg, could soon take over as head coach. “The Bulls” were more persistent in inviting the Dutchman than Besiktas, who were also interested in him. Ajax's intentions to employ Lijnders were also known.

The coaching change comes as RB Salzburg are close to their first season in 11 years without the Austrian championship, which could be taken away from the club by Sturm Graz. In April, the club said goodbye to Gerhard Struber, and acting coach Onur Cinel will return to RB Salzburg's partner team Liefering at the end of the season.