Ronaldo speaks out about Al-Nasr's hard-fought Saudi Cup win

Al-Nasr forward and captain Cristiano Ronaldo was pleased with the way his team played in the Saudi King's Cup match against Al-Ittifaq.

The meeting took place on October 31 in Riyadh and ended in a victory for Al-Nasr with a score of 1:0, the only goal being scored by the striker, Sadio Mané.

“Impressive team spirit! The incredible support of our fans helped us fight to the end,” the Portuguese footballer wrote after the game.

Note that Ronaldo has been playing in Saudi Arabia since the winter of 2023. The Portuguese player’s contract with the Saudi club runs until 2025.

He is currently the team's top scorer in the Saudi Arabian Championship. At the same time, the Portuguese was unable to win a single trophy with his new team in the first season. He was also not included in the list of candidates for the Ballon d'Or, which was eventually awarded to Argentinean Lionel Messi.