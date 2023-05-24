Ronaldo made a loud statement about the ambitions of Saudi Arabia

Al-Nasr forward Cristiano Ronaldo believes the Saudi Arabian league will soon become one of the strongest in the world.

According to him, the local championship will be even better by next year.

"I believe the league will become one of the top five in the world, but it takes time, players and infrastructure. No doubt about the potential of the country and the uniqueness of its people," he said.

Recall that yesterday was a match between Al-Nasr and Al-Shabab, which ended in a 3-2 victory for the Portuguese club.

Ronaldo himself scored his team's third goal and set the final score of the match.