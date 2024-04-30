RU RU
Juventus intends to appeal the court's verdict regarding the payment of funds in favor of Ronaldo

Juventus intends to appeal the court's verdict regarding the payment of funds in favor of Ronaldo

Football news Yesterday, 15:37
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Photo: Getty Images

Juventus is planning to appeal the verdict of the Arbitration Court regarding the club's obligation to pay €9.8 million to Cristiano Ronaldo. The club is already preparing the appeal, but it is unclear how long the review process might take, with estimates ranging from one to six months.

To recap, on April 17, the Arbitration Court ruled that the Bianconeri must pay the former striker €9.8 million plus interest.

Ronaldo initiated legal proceedings against his former club due to unpaid wages totaling €19.5 million, stemming from two missed payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the Arbitration Court determined that both the star Portuguese player and Juventus share responsibility, resulting in the Bianconeri being liable for only half of the outstanding salary plus interest.

Ronaldo departed Turin in 2021 after a three-year stint with the club, during which he scored 101 goals in 134 matches.

