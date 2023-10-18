Results of the first round of the qualifying tournament for the 2026 World Cup in Asia

On October 17, the return matches of the first round of the Asian qualifying tournament for the 2026 World Cup took place.

In the second stage, 26 other teams that missed the starting round await the winners.

After the completion of the second round, the group stage will take place. All teams will be divided into nine groups of four participants.

Following the first round of qualification, Guam, Mongolia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Timor-Leste, Macau, Maldives, Bhutan, Laos and Brunei left the tournament.

2026 World Cup qualifying tournament, Asia. First round, return matches.

Guam - Singapore - 0:1. The final score based on the sum of two matches is 1:3.

Mongolia - Afghanistan - 0:1. The final score based on the sum of two matches is 0:2.

Pakistan - Cambodia - 1:0. The final score based on the sum of two matches is 1:0.

Sri Lanka - Yemen - 1:1. The final score based on the sum of two matches is 1:4.

Timor-Leste - Chinese Taipei - 0:3. The final score based on the sum of two matches is 0:7.

Macau - Myanmar - 0:0. The final score based on the sum of two matches is 1:5.

Bangladesh - Maldives - 2:1. The final score based on the sum of two matches is 3:2.

Bhutan - Hong Kong - 2:0. The final score based on the sum of two matches is 2:4.

Laos - Nepal - 0:1. The final score based on the sum of the two matches is 1:2.

Brunei - Indonesia - 0:6. The final score based on the sum of two matches is 0:12.