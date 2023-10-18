CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. Argentina beat Peru with Messi's brace, Brazil lost to Uruguay
Football news Today, 00:53
PHOTO: Mariana Bazo
On the night of October 18th, the matches of the 4th round of the World Cup qualification in the South American zone unfolded.
The Argentine national team, thanks to a brace from Messi, defeated Peru with a score of 2-0.
Brazil, on the other hand, conceded a 0-2 loss to Uruguay, with goals scored by Darwin Nuñez and Nicolas De La Cruz.
The match between Ecuador and Colombia concluded in a 0-0 draw.
Paraguay secured a 1-0 victory over Bolivia.
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualification. 4th Round. October 17-18
Paraguay - Bolivia - 1:0
Goal: Sanabria, 69
Ecuador - Colombia - 0:0
Uruguay - Brazil - 2:0
Goals: Nuñez, 42, De La Cruz, 77
Peru - Argentina - 0:2
Goals: Messi, 32, 42
Tournament Standings:
Popular news
Football news Yesterday, 17:52 Kane is the best. The player ratings for the Euro 2024 match England – Italy have been unveiled
Football news Yesterday, 16:50 UEFA Euro 2024 qualification: England and Ukraine secured hard-fought victories in Group C
Football news Yesterday, 14:15 Incredible sums of money are in play. The Saudis want Mourinho to go and coach for them
Football news Yesterday, 13:57 Euro 2024. Sensation in Helsinki. Kazakhstan made a comeback in the match with Finland
Football news Yesterday, 13:55 The top 10 best Premier League footballers since 1992 have been revealed
Football news Yesterday, 13:28 The Sampdoria leadership is backing Pirlo and has no intentions of parting ways with him
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 00:53 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. Argentina beat Peru with Messi's brace, Brazil lost to Uruguay Football news Yesterday, 21:19 Spalletti: The English national team penalized us for every mistake Football news Yesterday, 19:55 Harry Kane has ascended as the best goal-scorer in the annals of the legendary English stadium Football news Yesterday, 19:37 Benjamin Pavard has emulated the accomplishment of Zinedine Zidane within the French national team Football news Yesterday, 17:52 Kane is the best. The player ratings for the Euro 2024 match England – Italy have been unveiled Football news Yesterday, 17:26 England has become the ninth participant in Euro 2024 Football news Yesterday, 17:07 UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Standindgs, Schedule and Results for Matchday 8 Football news Yesterday, 16:57 Euro 2024 qualifying, Groups G & H. Lithuania and Hungary draw, Denmark struggles to beat San Marino Football news Yesterday, 16:50 UEFA Euro 2024 qualification: England and Ukraine secured hard-fought victories in Group C Football news Yesterday, 15:34 Bonucci also risks receiving a suspension
Sport Predictions