CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. Argentina beat Peru with Messi's brace, Brazil lost to Uruguay

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualification. 4th Round. October 17-18

Paraguay - Bolivia - 1:0

Goal: Sanabria, 69

Ecuador - Colombia - 0:0

Uruguay - Brazil - 2:0

Goals: Nuñez, 42, De La Cruz, 77

Peru - Argentina - 0:2

Goals: Messi, 32, 42

Tournament Standings:

La tabla de posiciones de las #EliminatoriasSudamericanas tras la Fecha 4! 📈🏆



A tabela de posições das #EliminatoriasSulAmericanas após a quarta rodada! ⚽️🔝#CreeEnGrande #AcrediteSempre pic.twitter.com/JU7nIaLeeu — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) October 18, 2023