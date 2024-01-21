The referee made the right decisions. Ancelotti commented on the scandalous match Real vs Almeria

In today's match, Real Madrid managed to snatch a victory at home against Almeria, despite being two goals down during the game. Almeria's players complained about the refereeing, as the referee awarded a penalty in favor of Real Madrid and disallowed a goal scored by Almeria.

After the game, Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, shared his opinion on the matter.

'It was a strange game. The first half was very poor. I understand the fans' whistles. By the 30th minute, I was already thinking about substitutions. I misjudged yesterday's training. The team was tired. Everyone wants to play and says everything is fine. In the second half, something changed, we had the support and push from the stadium, which is very important. I understand Almeria's frustration with VAR decisions, but I think they were made correctly. I think the referee made the right decisions, not VAR. VAR warns, and the referee makes decisions. I believe he was right. I understand your complaints, but these three decisions are correct,' - said Ancelotti.

After this match, Real Madrid remains at the top of the league table, although Girona has yet to play their match against Sevilla.