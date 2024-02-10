Record-breaker Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool on Top. Match Highlights against Burnley

Liverpool hosted one of the main underachievers of the season, Burnley, at Anfield. The match took place as part of the 24th round of the English Premier League.

The hosts immediately showed serious intentions, but Vinsent Kompany side had an answer. The teams went into halftime with the score tied at 1-1. Interestingly, Trent Alexander-Arnold provided the assist to Diogo Jota, marking his 58th assist in Premier League matches. Remarkably, this is a record for defenders.

In the second half, goals from Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez secured a comfortable victory for the "Reds." Thanks to these three points, Liverpool will remain at the top of the league table after this round.

Liverpool 3 - 1 Burnley

Goals: Jota 31', Diaz 52', Nunez 79' - O'Shea 45'