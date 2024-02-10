The Liverpool defender has set a historic record in the Premier League

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 12:57
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Liverpool's defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has set a historic record in the Premier League for the most assists by a player in his position.

In the match against Burnley (3:1), the Englishman provided his 58th assist in the Premier League, surpassing any other defender in the elite division. Alexander-Arnold has overtaken his teammate Andy Robertson, who had 57 assists.

However, there was also a negative moment for the defender in today's match. The Englishman was forced to leave the field at halftime due to injury.

Here's what Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp said about the nature of the player's injury after the match.

“Same area in the knee. Nothing really bad but he felt it again and we have to see. We will assess it. We were made aware of it in the game so thought 'what can we do' then Trent said 'no it's fine'. But it's not as he feels it so we had to be careful and take him off.” said Klopp.

Klopp's team reclaimed the top spot in the Premier League, surpassing Manchester City by two points. However, City still has one game in hand.

