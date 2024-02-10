Liverpool are first again. Merseysiders beat Burnley in a spectacular match

Liverpool hosted Burnley at Anfield in the 24th round of the English Premier League. The Merseysiders needed a victory as Manchester City had defeated Everton earlier in the day (2:0) and climbed to the top of the table.

The guests started the match more actively, missing several promising opportunities to open the scoring. However, the initiative shifted to the Merseyside team, resulting in a goal scored shortly before the half-hour mark. Diogo Jota found the net, assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Nevertheless, Burnley managed to equalize just before halftime. Dara O'Shea leveled the score, connecting with a cross from Josh Brownhill.

In the 52nd minute, Luis Diaz headed the ball into the net, placing it past the right post of Burnley's goal, putting the Reds ahead for the second time in the match.

Both teams displayed entertaining football, with chances on both ends for the remainder of the game. However, the Clarets failed to capitalize on their opportunities and were punished. The final goal of the match was scored by Darwin Nunez.

Jurgen Klopp's team reclaimed the top spot in the Premier League, surpassing Manchester City by two points. However, City still has one game in hand.

Three points in front of a new league record attendance at Anfield! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/NP7JhJA0ka — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 10, 2024

Premier League, 24th round

Liverpool - Burnley - 3:1

Goals: Jota, 31, Diaz, 52, Nunez, 79 - O'Shea, 45