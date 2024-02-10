Haaland has returned. The Norwegian's brace secured a victory for Manchester City against Everton

Manchester City hosted Everton in the 24th round of the English Premier League.

The Citizens dominated territorially in the first half, yet failed to create clear-cut chances. The Toffees didn't manage a single shot on Jordan Pickford's goal in the opening period.

The pattern remained unchanged after the break. The hosts weaved intricate patterns around Everton's penalty area, but Pickford remained unthreatened. The breakthrough came with City's first shot on target. In the 71st minute, a corner was delivered by City, and Erling Haaland reacted quickest in the visitors' box, unleashing a powerful strike past Pickford.

It's worth noting that this goal marked the Norwegian striker's first since November.

In the remaining time, the Citizens calmly sealed the victory with another goal. Haaland outsmarted Branthwaite and went one-on-one with Pickford, slotting the ball home past the Everton goalkeeper once again.

Pep Guardiola's side leapfrogged Liverpool in the table, although the Merseysiders' match against Burnley will kick off at 16:00 Central European Time. It's important to remember that City still have a game in hand after the conclusion of the 24th round.

Premier League, 24th Round

Manchester City - Everton - 2:0

Goals: Haaland, 71, 85