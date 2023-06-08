Real Madrid talent set a record in the Copa Libertadores

The forward Endrik, who has already signed a contract with Real Madrid, set a record in the Copa Libertadores.

At the age of 16 years, 10 months, and 8 days, the player became the youngest goal scorer in the tournament. He scored a goal in a match against Barcelona from Ecuador (4-2). The previous record belonged to David Martinez, who scored a goal at the age of 17 years, 2 months, and 28 days.

In the current season, Endrik has played 24 matches for Palmeiras, scoring five goals and providing one assist.

It is worth noting that Real Madrid paid €35 million for the 16-year-old talent. The player will join the royal club in the summer of 2024 when he turns 18.