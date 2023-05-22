Real Madrid has set its sights on a player from Cristiano Ronaldo's club

Real Madrid is showing interest in the goalkeeper David Ospina from Al-Nassr and the Colombian national team, according to belgoal.

According to the source, the Spanish club could acquire the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. In Madrid, Ospina is being considered as a possible replacement for Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, who wants to move to another club to have regular playing time.

In the current season, the 34-year-old Ospina has played 14 matches for Al-Nassr in all competitions, conceding six goals. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.

