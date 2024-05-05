Bivol has a new opponent. Instead of the champion, there will be a second contender

Yesterday, we reported that the bout for the title of absolute champion in the light heavyweight division has been canceled. Artur Beterbiev sustained a meniscus injury and will not be able to step into the ring until at least September.

In connection with this, the tournament organizer, Turki Al ash-Sheikh, has commenced an urgent search for a replacement for Beterbiev to face Dmitry Bivol.

A new boxer was swiftly found, and that is the undefeated athlete from Libya, Malik Zinad (22-0, 16 KOs). This information was disclosed by the renowned insider Michael Coppinger.

"Bivol will defend his WBA title in the light heavyweight division against Libyan Malik Zinad on June 1st in Riyadh, following Artur Beterbiev's withdrawal. Turki Al ash-Sheikh informed ESPN about this. The bout between Deontay Wilder and Zhang Zhilei, participants of the Matchroom-Queensberry 5-on-5 tournament, will headline the event."

Dmitry Bivol will defend his WBA light heavyweight title vs. Libya’s Malik Zinad (22-0, 16 KOs) on June 1 in Riyadh following Artur Beterbiev’s withdrawal, @Turki_Alalshikh tells ESPN. Deontay Wilder-Zhilei Zhang, part of the Matchroom-Queensberry 5 v 5, is the new main event. — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 5, 2024

Zinad may not be a well-known fighter, but thanks to his victory over New Zealander Jerome Pampellon, he became the second mandatory contender for the IBF championship title.

It's worth noting that the main bout of the upcoming boxing evening has also been changed. Instead of the bout for the absolute champion title, it will now feature the decisive showdown between Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren. This will be a clash between heavyweight top knockout artists Deontay Wilder from the USA and Zhang Zhilei from China.