Бивол получил нового соперника. Вместо чемпиона им станет второй обязательный претендент

Dmitry Bivol will defend his WBA light heavyweight title vs. Libya’s Malik Zinad (22-0, 16 KOs) on June 1 in Riyadh following Artur Beterbiev’s withdrawal, @Turki_Alalshikh tells ESPN. Deontay Wilder-Zhilei Zhang, part of the Matchroom-Queensberry 5 v 5, is the new main event.

— Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 5, 2024