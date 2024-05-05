The semifinal matchups of the A-League playoffs have been determined

On Saturday and Sunday, the 4th and 5th of May, two quarter-final matches of the A-League playoffs took place. Sydney played against Macarthur, while Melbourne Victory faced Melbourne City.

Sydney FC convincingly triumphed at their home ground against Macarthur with a scoreline of 4-0. The Sydneysiders took the lead as early as the eighth minute, and midway through the first half, the visitors found themselves a man down, allowing Sydney to score three more goals against their opponents.

The Melbourne derby held much greater intrigue. Melbourne City scored in the first half and maintained numerical superiority, yet failed to capitalize on their advantage. In the dying minutes of the match, Victory managed to equalize, forcing the game into extra time and eventually into a penalty shootout. Melbourne City faltered thrice in converting their penalties, resulting in a 3-2 defeat.

Thus, the semi-final pairings of the A-League playoffs have been determined. The first-placed team from the regular season will face the fourth-placed team, while the second will meet the third.

Semi-final fixtures

Central Coast Mariners vs. Sydney FC

Wellington Phoenix vs. Melbourne Victory

The semi-finals will be played over two legs. The first matches will take place on the 11th of May, with the return fixtures scheduled for the following week, on the 18th of May.

The reigning champions of the A-League are the Central Coast Mariners. Sydney FC holds the record for the most championship titles, boasting five to their name.