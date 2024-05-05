RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news The semifinal matchups of the A-League playoffs have been determined

The semifinal matchups of the A-League playoffs have been determined

Football news Today, 06:22
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The semifinal matchups of the A-League playoffs have been determined Photo: https://twitter.com/aleaguemen

On Saturday and Sunday, the 4th and 5th of May, two quarter-final matches of the A-League playoffs took place. Sydney played against Macarthur, while Melbourne Victory faced Melbourne City.

Sydney FC convincingly triumphed at their home ground against Macarthur with a scoreline of 4-0. The Sydneysiders took the lead as early as the eighth minute, and midway through the first half, the visitors found themselves a man down, allowing Sydney to score three more goals against their opponents.

The Melbourne derby held much greater intrigue. Melbourne City scored in the first half and maintained numerical superiority, yet failed to capitalize on their advantage. In the dying minutes of the match, Victory managed to equalize, forcing the game into extra time and eventually into a penalty shootout. Melbourne City faltered thrice in converting their penalties, resulting in a 3-2 defeat.

Thus, the semi-final pairings of the A-League playoffs have been determined. The first-placed team from the regular season will face the fourth-placed team, while the second will meet the third.

Semi-final fixtures

  • Central Coast Mariners vs. Sydney FC
  • Wellington Phoenix vs. Melbourne Victory

The semi-finals will be played over two legs. The first matches will take place on the 11th of May, with the return fixtures scheduled for the following week, on the 18th of May.

The reigning champions of the A-League are the Central Coast Mariners. Sydney FC holds the record for the most championship titles, boasting five to their name.

Related teams and leagues
Central Coast Mariners Melbourne Victory Sydney FC Wellington Phoenix A-League Men Australia
Popular news
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round Football news Today, 13:29 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round
Another Saudi Arabian club enters the race for Jose Mourinho Football news Today, 05:56 Saudi Arabian club enters battle for Jose Mourinho
VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early Football news Yesterday, 06:04 VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early
12 years ago, one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League was scored Football news 02 may 2024, 10:11 12 years ago was scored one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League
Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why? Football news 02 may 2024, 09:32 Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why?
Rangnick will not be the next coach of Bayern Munich Football news 02 may 2024, 03:50 Rangnick has declined to lead Bayern Munich
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:29 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round Football news Today, 13:25 Tottenham endured their fourth consecutive loss, almost extinguishing their hopes for a top-four Football news Today, 13:24 Bayer crushed Eintracht and equaled Benfica's absolute record Football news Today, 13:15 Terrible final. A PSV fan lost fingers due to pyrotechnics before his team's golden match Football news Today, 12:34 Milan's star defender shows no interest in moving to Bayern Munich Football news Today, 12:11 The Director of Borussia Dortmund commented on Jadon Sancho's future at the club Boxing News Today, 11:48 "I'm the best fighter right now". Canelo commented on his latest triumphant title defense Football news Today, 11:13 David Moyes set a anti-record in the Premier League after the match against Chelsea Football news Today, 10:56 The European Cups are getting closer. Chelsea defeat West Ham at home Football news Today, 10:48 He has not played since February. Chelsea's star midfielder returns to the pitch after injury
Sport Predictions
Football Today Roma vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Football Today Roma vs Juventus prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football Today Rayo Vallecano vs Almeria prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football Today Sevilla vs Granada prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Hockey Today New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Boxing 06 may 2024 Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024 Football 06 may 2024 Dnipro-1 vs Kryvbas prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024 Football 06 may 2024 Crawley Town vs MK Dons prediction and betting tips – May 6, 2024 Football 06 may 2024 Veres vs Minaj prediction and betting tips on May 6, 2024 Football 06 may 2024 Shamrock Rovers vs Waterford prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024