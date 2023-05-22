Defeats for Barcelona and Real Madrid, a big win for Atletico: results of the 35th round of La Liga

Matches of the 35th round of the Spanish championship took place. It is worth noting the defeats of Barcelona to Real Sociedad and Real Madrid to Valencia, as well as Atletico's big victory over Osasuna.

Barcelona - Real Sociedad - 1:2 (0:1)

Goals: Merino, 5 - 0:1, Serlot, 72 - 0:2, Lewandowski, 90 - 1:2

Valencia - Real Madrid - 1:0 (1:0)

Goal: Lopez, 33 - 1:0

Atletico - Osasuna - 3:0 (1:0)

Goals: Carrasco, 44 - 1:0, Saul, 62 - 2:0, Correa, 82 - 3:0

Athletic - Celta - 2:1 (1:0)

Goals: Williams, 5 - 1:0, Larsen, 50 - 1:1, Berenguer, 54 - 2:1

Girona - Villarreal - 1:2 (1:1)

Goals: Pino, 9 - 0:1, Lopez, 24 - 1:1, Moreno, 90 - 1:2

Rayo Vallecano - Espanyol - 1:2 (1:1)

Goals: Darder, 23 - 0:1, de Tomas, 42 (penalty) - 1:1, Melamed, 59 - 1:2

Getafe - Elche - 1:1 (1:1)

Goals: El-Haddadi, 8 - 1:0, Boye, 45 - 1:1

Almeria - Mallorca - 3:0 (2:0)

Goals: Lazaro, 12 - 1:0, Lazaro, 42 - 2:0, Lazaro, 58 - 3:0

Cadiz - Valladolid - 2:0 (0:0)

Goals: Bongonda, 69 - 1:0, Bongonda, 76 (penalty) - 2:0

Sevilla - Betis - 0:0

Team standings: "Barcelona" - 85, "Atletico" - 72, "Real" - 71, "Real Sociedad" - 65, "Villarreal" - 60, "Betis" - 56, "Athletic" - 58, "Girona", "Sevilla" - 48, "Osasuna" - 47, "Rayo Vallecano" - 46, "Mallorca" - 44, "Valencia" - 40, "Almeria", "Celta" - 39, "Cadiz" - 38, "Getafe", "Valladolid" - 35, "Espanyol" - 34, "Elche" - 20.

