EN RU
Main News Ronaldo may move to Bayern Munich

Ronaldo may move to Bayern Munich

Football news Today, 16:15
Ronaldo may move to Bayern Munich Photo: instagram Cristiano Ronaldo / Author unknown

German businessman Marcus Schon has offered to finance the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Al-Nassr and the Portuguese national team to Bayern Munich, as reported by Abendzeitung.

According to the source, Schon approached the CEO of the German club, Oliver Kahn, with a proposal to cover Ronaldo's transfer fee. Additionally, the businessman is willing to contribute to a portion of the forward's salary. In return, Schon would like to receive a percentage of the revenue generated from Ronaldo's jersey sales.

In the current season, the 38-year-old Ronaldo has played 17 matches in all competitions for Al-Nassr, scoring 13 goals and providing two assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Don't miss: Barcelona is still waiting for Messi.

Sasko Inga Sasko Inga Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Al Nassr FC Bundesliga Germany Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
PSG secured an important victory in Ligue 1 and moved closer to the title Football news Today, 16:48 PSG secured an important victory in Ligue 1 and moved closer to the title
"Real" lost in an away match in La Liga Football news Today, 14:38 "Real" lost to "Valencia" in an away match of La Liga
Borussia Dortmund achieved a crucial victory in a Bundesliga match Football news Today, 13:55 Borussia Dortmund achieved a crucial victory in a Bundesliga match
"Barcelona" suffered a defeat in their home match in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 17:55 "Barcelona" suffered a defeat in their home match in La Liga
The English Premier League champion has been determined Football news Yesterday, 14:42 The English Premier League champion has been determined
"Bayern" lost in the Bundesliga and may miss the championship Football news Yesterday, 14:28 Bayern-lost-in-the-Bundesliga-and-may-miss-the-title
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:16 Breaking news of the day: May 21 Football news Today, 16:56 "Lazio" achieved a hard-fought victory in Serie A Football news Today, 16:48 PSG secured an important victory in Ligue 1 and moved closer to the title Football news Today, 16:15 Ronaldo may move to Bayern Munich Football news Today, 15:55 Lewandowski responded to the scandalous statement made by the Barcelona players regarding Russia Football news Today, 15:15 “Metalist 1925” – “Metalist” - 2:0 (video review) Football news Today, 14:55 "Dynamo" has responded to the scandalous remarks made by the players of "Barcelona" towards Russians Football news Today, 14:38 "Real" lost to "Valencia" in an away match of La Liga Football news Today, 14:15 "Napoli" secured a hard-fought victory over "Inter" Football news Today, 13:55 Borussia Dortmund achieved a crucial victory in a Bundesliga match
Sport Predictions
Football 22 may 2023 Roma vs Salernitana predictions and betting tips on May 22, 2023 Football 22 may 2023 Trabzonspor vs Fatih Karagümrük predictions and betting tips on May 22, 2023 Football 22 may 2023 Empoli vs Juventus predictions and betting tips on May 22, 2023 Football 22 may 2023 Newcastle vs Leicester predictions and betting tips on May 22, 2023