Ronaldo may move to Bayern Munich

German businessman Marcus Schon has offered to finance the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Al-Nassr and the Portuguese national team to Bayern Munich, as reported by Abendzeitung.

According to the source, Schon approached the CEO of the German club, Oliver Kahn, with a proposal to cover Ronaldo's transfer fee. Additionally, the businessman is willing to contribute to a portion of the forward's salary. In return, Schon would like to receive a percentage of the revenue generated from Ronaldo's jersey sales.

In the current season, the 38-year-old Ronaldo has played 17 matches in all competitions for Al-Nassr, scoring 13 goals and providing two assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

