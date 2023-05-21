Barcelona are still awaiting Lionel Messi

Vice-President of Barcelona, Rafa Yuste, has expressed hope for Lionel Messi's return to the club.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, the club official has expressed gratitude to Messi for everything he has done for the team and stated that such a beautiful story should end well.

"In this situation, everything depends on Messi's decision," he said.

It is worth noting that Messi began his career at Barcelona, where he played from 2005 to 2021. Currently, he is playing for PSG, with his contract set to expire this summer.