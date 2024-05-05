After an incredible match, Messi broke another MLS scoring record

During today's match between Inter Miami and New York Red Bulls, Lionel Messi reminded everyone who the main star of the team is, and arguably, of the entire North American football championship. He scored one goal and provided five assists during the match. He was involved in all six goals scored by his team.

Thanks to this incredible performance, the Argentine shattered two records at once. He set the record for the highest number of assists in a single match. No player in MLS history has ever provided five assists in one game. Additionally, his six goal involvements in one match also set a new MLS record.

It's worth noting the magnitude of these records, as they were all achieved in one half, as Inter Miami only scored during the second half of the match.

This is not Messi's first, and surely not his last, record in the USA. Last week, he set a record for the most goal involvements in the first seven matches of an MLS season. In total, the Argentine had sixteen goal involvements, surpassing Thierry Henry and Carlos Vela.

After the match, Inter Miami head coach Gerardo Martino recalled previous games he coached with Messi in the lineup. Remember, the Argentine specialist led Barcelona from 2013 to 2014, and then the Argentine national team for two years.

"Messi played exceptional games at Barcelona when I was with him. But I also remember the semi-final against Paraguay in the Copa America in Chile, where he didn't score a goal and still remained the best player on the field. In Barcelona, there was a game against Valencia where we were losing 2-0, and then won 3-2, thanks to his hat-trick. There was another match against Sevilla, where we were losing 1-0, and then he scored three goals, and we won 4-1. I always say this, and it might sound redundant now, but he always does something new. It will be difficult to see his involvement in all six goals of the team again with a score of 6-2. He is not just a key player because of this game. He always is. Today, the Messi and Luis duo worked well in the second half, just like in the good old days. When they find each other, the team can support them in the game, and when we find space, they have a significant impact on the game".

Lionel Messi leads the top scorers' table with ten goals and twelve assists to his name. In the second spot, with the same number of goals, is Luis Suarez, but he has only provided five assists.