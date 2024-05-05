Thomas Tuchel denies the possibility of staying at Bayern Munich for another season

RU RU
Football news Today, 04:16
Discussions regarding the new coach of Bayern Munich show no sign of abating. Several specialists have already declined the opportunity to lead the German club in recent times, with the latest being Ralph Rangnick. The management of Bayern Munich had planned to announce the successor to Thomas Tuchel at the beginning of May, and they are currently in negotiations with candidates from their new shortlist.

Bayern Munich fans are willing to forgive Tuchel for the disappointing season in the Bundesliga, but they urge him to stay due to his commendable results in the Champions League. Additionally, some players of the team have advocated for the German to remain in the coaching seat.

However, Tuchel himself has refuted such a possibility. During an interview with SkyDE, he stated that Bayern Munich is seeking a new coach, and his fate is already clear.

"Since we agreed to part ways, Bayern has been actively seeking a new coach. I think perhaps they were even looking before our conversation.

It's poor motivation to then say: "Oh, let's have you stay for another year". No. From my point of view, everything is clear".

Thomas Tuchel has been at the helm of Bayern Munich since March 24, 2023, when he replaced Julian Nagelsmann. During his tenure in Munich, he only managed to secure the championship title of the previous season.

