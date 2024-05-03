RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions National Bank of Egypt vs ENPPI prediction and betting tips – May 5, 2024

National Bank of Egypt vs ENPPI prediction and betting tips – May 5, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
National Bank vs ENPPI prediction twitter.com/Enppi_Club
National Bank National Bank
Premier League Egypt 05 may 2024, 12:00 National Bank - ENPPI
-
- : -
Egypt,
ENPPI ENPPI
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game ENPPI wont lose
Odds: 1.63

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

On Sunday, May 5th, the National Bank of Egypt will play at home against ENPPI in the 21st round of the Egyptian Premier League. The match will kick off at 18:00 Central European Time (CET). Predictions and betting tips for this match between the two teams have been prepared by analysts at Dailysports.

National Bank of Egypt

The National Bank of Egypt continues to fight for a place in the elite league of Egyptian football, but in recent weeks, the situation for this team has significantly worsened. Currently, the National Bank of Egypt is positioned just above the relegation zone, in 15th place, with a gap of only 3 points. Arab Contractors managed to get closer in the previous round thanks to a victory over ZED. The National Bank of Egypt enters this match with a series of three consecutive defeats: Zamalek (0-1), Pyramids (2-3), El Geish (0-1).

ENPPI

ENPPI is positioned among the leaders of the Egyptian Premier League. After 21 rounds, the "engineers" are in fifth place with 29 points. The gap from Al-Ittihad, who is in fourth place, is three points, while the lead over the closest pursuers is minimal - 1 point. Not long ago, ENPPI was in the top 4, but recent results have significantly worsened the team's position. ENPPI has not won in 6 consecutive matches, earning only 3 points. In the previous round, ENPPI lost to Pyramids 0-1, and before that, they faced a defeat against El Geish (0-1).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the 4th round of this season, ENPPI defeated the National Bank of Egypt with a score of 3-1.
  • The National Bank of Egypt has never beaten ENPPI in Premier League matches. Their only victory was in 2022 in the Egypt Cup match.
  • These teams have played each other 7 times, with ENPPI winning 5 games.

National Bank of Egypt vs ENPPI prediction

ENPPI is in poor form but remains a more superior team than the National Bank of Egypt. My bet is X2.

Prediction on game ENPPI wont lose
Odds: 1.63

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Leicester vs Blackburn prediction Championship England Today, 07:30 Leicester vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Leicester Odds: 1.68 Blackburn Recommended MelBet
Leeds vs Southampton prediction Championship England Today, 07:30 Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Leeds Odds: 1.59 Southampton Bet now MelBet
Plymouth vs Hull prediction Championship England Today, 07:30 Plymouth vs Hull City prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024 Plymouth Odds: 2.03 Hull Bet now MelBet
Girona vs Barcelona prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 12:30 Girona vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 by Jason Collins Girona Odds: 2.47 Barcelona Recommended 1xBet
Memphis 901 FC vs Tampa Bay Rowdies prediction USL Championship USA Today, 16:00 Memphis vs Tampa Bay prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Memphis 901 FC Odds: 2.27 Tampa Bay Rowdies Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
MMA News Today, 04:36 Flyweight championship fight. Pantoja – Erceg. UFC 301 full card Football news Today, 04:10 Girona – Barcelona Predicted line-ups and latest news Football news Today, 03:22 Thomas Tuchel could move to Manchester United if they want to change their coach Motorsport News Today, 02:57 Verstappen is in pole position. Miami Grand Prix sprint qualifying results Baseball News Today, 02:27 MLB regular season 2023-24: schedule, results and standings Hockey news Today, 02:06 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Basketball news Today, 01:37 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Yesterday, 16:46 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round Basketball news Yesterday, 16:27 The fifth match awaits. Monaco beat Fenerbahce in the Euroleague playoffs Football news Yesterday, 16:10 Girona vs Barcelona: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channels
Sport Predictions
Football Today Leicester vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football Today Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football Today Plymouth vs Hull City prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024 Football Today Girona vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Memphis vs Tampa Bay prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football Today Charleston Battery vs Hartford Athletic prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football Today Phoenix Rising vs Sacramento Republic prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Cagliari vs Lecce prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Osasuna vs Betis prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Empoli - Frosinone prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024