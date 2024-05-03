National Bank of Egypt vs ENPPI prediction and betting tips – May 5, 2024

Prediction on game ENPPI wont lose Odds: 1.63 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Sunday, May 5th, the National Bank of Egypt will play at home against ENPPI in the 21st round of the Egyptian Premier League. The match will kick off at 18:00 Central European Time (CET). Predictions and betting tips for this match between the two teams have been prepared by analysts at Dailysports.

National Bank of Egypt

The National Bank of Egypt continues to fight for a place in the elite league of Egyptian football, but in recent weeks, the situation for this team has significantly worsened. Currently, the National Bank of Egypt is positioned just above the relegation zone, in 15th place, with a gap of only 3 points. Arab Contractors managed to get closer in the previous round thanks to a victory over ZED. The National Bank of Egypt enters this match with a series of three consecutive defeats: Zamalek (0-1), Pyramids (2-3), El Geish (0-1).

ENPPI

ENPPI is positioned among the leaders of the Egyptian Premier League. After 21 rounds, the "engineers" are in fifth place with 29 points. The gap from Al-Ittihad, who is in fourth place, is three points, while the lead over the closest pursuers is minimal - 1 point. Not long ago, ENPPI was in the top 4, but recent results have significantly worsened the team's position. ENPPI has not won in 6 consecutive matches, earning only 3 points. In the previous round, ENPPI lost to Pyramids 0-1, and before that, they faced a defeat against El Geish (0-1).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the 4th round of this season, ENPPI defeated the National Bank of Egypt with a score of 3-1.

The National Bank of Egypt has never beaten ENPPI in Premier League matches. Their only victory was in 2022 in the Egypt Cup match.

These teams have played each other 7 times, with ENPPI winning 5 games.

National Bank of Egypt vs ENPPI prediction

ENPPI is in poor form but remains a more superior team than the National Bank of Egypt. My bet is X2.