"Real Madrid" has found a replacement for Benzema in Barcelona

Real Madrid is showing interest in the forward from Barcelona's Espanyol and the Spanish national team, Joselu, according to Relevo.

According to the source, the Spanish club could acquire the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. Real Madrid sees the forward as a backup option for their main striker, Karim Benzema.

In the current season, the 33-year-old Joselu has played 35 matches for Espanyol in all competitions, scoring 16 goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

