Terrible final. A PSV fan lost fingers due to pyrotechnics before his team's golden match

The match of the 32nd round of the Eredivisie against Sparta Rotterdam was a triumph for PSV: the team from Eindhoven won the league ahead of schedule and became the best in the country for the 25th time in history.

This day will be remembered not only by PSV players, but also by one of the team's fans. In front of the stadium, he lit a pyrotechnic saber and held it above his head.

Credit: The Sun

At some point, the pyrotechnics exploded. At first, it seemed that nothing terrible happened. However, it soon became apparent that the owner of the pyrotechnics had lost several fingers.

Credit: The Sun

The further fate of the victim is unknown. However, he most likely missed the "golden" match and went to hospital.