"Milan" is planning to buy six football player

"AC Milan" is already contemplating how to strengthen their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to insider Nicolò Schira, the reigning Italian champions are planning to sign two midfielders, a new number ten, as well as worthy replacements for goalkeeper Mike Maignan, defender Theo Hernandez, and forward Rafael Leão.

It is well-known that this season, Stefano Pioli's team is at risk of not qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Recall that "AC Milan" reached the semifinals of the tournament during the current season but was eliminated by "Inter".