"Real Madrid" faces a technical defeat in the Spanish league

"Getafe" intends to appeal the result of the away match in the 34th round of the Spanish league against "Real Madrid" (0-1), according to AS.

According to the source, the club has already submitted a corresponding complaint to the disciplinary committee of La Liga. In the 84th minute, Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti decided to substitute Alvaro Odriozola for Marco Asensio. At that moment, Eduardo Camavinga got injured, so the coach of the royal club decided to replace him. The coach received permission from the main referee and made the substitution. However, according to FIFA rules, the substitution could not be canceled since Asensio had already left the field.

If Real Madrid's fault is proven, the club will be awarded a technical defeat with a score of 0-3. In this case, Real Madrid will lose three points and drop to third place in La Liga with 68 points. Getafe, with 37 points, will move out of the relegation zone and rise to 14th place.

