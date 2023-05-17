"Barcelona" is planning to extend the contract of one of its key players

Defender Alejandro Balde has reached an agreement with Barcelona regarding a new contract.

According to sources, the new contract will be valid until 2027.

Journalist Ferran Correas stated that the parties have recently overcome the last remaining difficulties in finalizing the deal.

The release clause amount in the new contract will be set at one billion euros.

In the current season of the Spanish championship, Balde has scored one goal and provided 6 assists.