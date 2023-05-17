"Barcelona" is planning to extend the contract of one of its key players
Football news Today, 05:36
Photo: Twitter FC Barcelona
Defender Alejandro Balde has reached an agreement with Barcelona regarding a new contract.
According to sources, the new contract will be valid until 2027.
Journalist Ferran Correas stated that the parties have recently overcome the last remaining difficulties in finalizing the deal.
The release clause amount in the new contract will be set at one billion euros.
In the current season of the Spanish championship, Balde has scored one goal and provided 6 assists.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Yesterday, 16:56 "Inter" once again defeated "Milan" in the UEFA Champions League semifinals
Football news Yesterday, 15:30 "Бавария" has made a decision regarding João Cancelo, who is on loan from "Manchester City"
Football news Yesterday, 15:15 "Барселона" made an offer to Messi
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:55 "Arsenal" has initiated negotiations with their captain Football news Today, 06:29 Mudryk could move to the Spanish league Football news Today, 06:19 Details have emerged regarding Henrikh Mkhitaryan's injury Football news Today, 06:00 A magnificent proposition for the acquisition of "MU" has been put forth by a Qatari Football news Today, 05:56 Paris Saint-Germain has found a potential reinforcement option in the PSV Football news Today, 05:36 "Barcelona" is planning to extend the contract of one of its key players Football news Today, 05:17 "Chelsea" is planning to part ways with Mudryk Football news Today, 05:00 Pep Guardiola spoke about his team's mindset ahead of the match against Real Madrid Football news Today, 04:55 The long-time leader of "Juventus" desires to conclude his career Football news Today, 04:38 Barcelona is prepared to engage in a significant exchange deal with "Arsenal"
Sport Predictions
Football Today Istanbul Basaksehir vs Umraniyespor predictions and betting tips on May 17, 2023 Football Today Fatih Karagümrük vs Adana Demirspor predictions and betting tips on May 17, 2023 Football Today Middlesbrough vs Coventry predictions and betting tips on May 17, 2023 Football Today Manchester City vs Real Madrid predictions and betting tips on May 17, 2023 Football 18 may 2023 Basel vs Fiorentina predictions and betting tips on May 18, 2023 Football 18 may 2023 AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham predictions and betting tips on May 18, 2023 Football 18 may 2023 Sevilla vs Juventus predictions and betting tips on May 18, 2023 Football 18 may 2023 Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma predictions and betting tips on May 18, 2023 Football 19 may 2023 Freiburg vs Wolfsburg predictions and betting tips on May 19, 2023 Football 19 may 2023 Sassuolo vs Monza predictions and betting tips on May 19, 2023