"Real" is close to the transfer of a forward from "Espanyol"

Real Madrid is close to the transfer of Espanyol's forward Joselu from Barcelona, according to Relevo.

The player is expected to join the royal club for free. As his current club has been relegated from La Liga, the forward will be able to terminate his contract with them. At Real Madrid, he will serve as a backup for the main striker Karim Benzema.

In the current season, 33-year-old Joselu has played 37 matches for Espanyol in all competitions, scoring 17 goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Don't miss: "Chelsea" is ready to pay 150 million euros for a Real Madrid key player.