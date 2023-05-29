EN RU
Main News "Chelsea" is ready to pay €150 million for the leader of "Real Madrid"

"Chelsea" is ready to pay €150 million for the leader of "Real Madrid"

Football news Today, 07:52
"Chelsea" is ready to pay €150 million for the leader of "Real Madrid" Photo: Vinicius Júnior's Instagram/Author Unknown

London-based "Chelsea" is showing interest in the forward of Real Madrid and the Brazilian national team, Vinicius Junior, according to El Nacional.

According to the source, the English club wants to acquire the player in the upcoming summer transfer window and is ready to pay €150 million for him. If the transfer goes through, it would become the most expensive transfer in the history of both clubs.

Earlier reports suggested that the Brazilian could leave Spain due to problems with racism from fans.

In the current season, the 22-year-old Vinicius Junior has played 54 matches in all competitions for Real Madrid, scoring 23 goals and providing 21 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.

Don't miss: Mbappe has made a serious demand to PSG management.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Real Madrid LaLiga Spain Premier League England
Popular news
"Milan" defeated "Juventus" in a Serie A match Football news Yesterday, 16:44 "Milan" defeated "Juventus" in a Serie A match
"Barcelona" won the La Liga match with a large score Football news Yesterday, 14:58 "Barcelona" won the La Liga match with a large score
"Chelsea" has signed a contract with a new head coach Football news Yesterday, 13:15 "Chelsea" has signed a contract with a new head coach
Goalkeeper of PSG hospitalized in critical condition due to a horse Football news Yesterday, 11:15 Goalkeeper of PSG hospitalized in critical condition due to a horse
"Shakhtar" has become the champion of Ukraine Football news Yesterday, 09:57 "Shakhtar" has become the champion of Ukraine
Messi brought PSG the title of Ligue 1 champion Football news 27 may 2023, 16:54 Messi brought PSG the title of Ligue 1 champion
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:52 "Chelsea" is ready to pay €150 million for the leader of "Real Madrid" Football news Today, 07:15 Source: Mourinho has decided to leave Roma Football news Today, 06:30 Inter's victory, Napoli's setback, Roma's defeat: results of the 37th round of Serie A Football news Today, 05:50 "Napoli" may bring back their former defensive leader Football news Today, 05:10 Victories of "Real Madrid," "Barcelona," and "Atletico": Results of the 37th round of La Liga Football news Today, 04:30 PSV's victory, Ajax's and Feyenoord's defeats: results of the 34th round of Eredivisie Football news Today, 03:50 "Barcelona" is interested in buying the leader of "Newcastle" Football news Today, 03:00 Super victory for Arsenal, defeat for Manchester City: results of the 38th round of the EPL Football news Yesterday, 17:00 Breaking news of the day: May 28 Football news Yesterday, 16:44 "Milan" defeated "Juventus" in a Serie A match
Sport Predictions
Football Today Young Boys vs Winterthur predictions and betting tips on May 29, 2023 Football Today Zurich vs Lugano: predictions and betting tips on May 29, 2023 Football Today St. Gallen vs Sion: predictions and betting tips on May 29, 2023 Football Today Basel vs Grasshoppers predictions and betting tips on May 29, 2023 Football 30 may 2023 Sivasspor vs Konyaspor predictions and betting tips on May 30, 2023 Football 30 may 2023 Istanbulspor vs Adana Demirspor predictions and betting tips on May 30, 2023 Football 30 may 2023 Fenerbahçe vs Antalyaspor predictions and betting tips on May 30, 2023 Football 30 may 2023 Giresunspor vs Trabzonspor predictions and betting tips on May 30, 2023 Football 31 may 2023 Al-Ittihad vs Al Taee predictions and betting tips on May 31, 2023 Football 31 may 2023 Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh predictions and betting tips on May 31, 2023