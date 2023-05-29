"Chelsea" is ready to pay €150 million for the leader of "Real Madrid"

London-based "Chelsea" is showing interest in the forward of Real Madrid and the Brazilian national team, Vinicius Junior, according to El Nacional.

According to the source, the English club wants to acquire the player in the upcoming summer transfer window and is ready to pay €150 million for him. If the transfer goes through, it would become the most expensive transfer in the history of both clubs.

Earlier reports suggested that the Brazilian could leave Spain due to problems with racism from fans.

In the current season, the 22-year-old Vinicius Junior has played 54 matches in all competitions for Real Madrid, scoring 23 goals and providing 21 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.

Don't miss: Mbappe has made a serious demand to PSG management.