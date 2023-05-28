EN RU
Main News Kylian Mbappé has made a serious demand to the management of Paris Saint-Germain

According to L'Équipe, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappé has made a demand to the club's management regarding squad reinforcement in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The source states that the forward expects the club to build a strong team around him. Mbappé wants PSG to sign a powerful center forward who can divert defenders' attention away from him. In this regard, PSG is considering the candidacy of players such as Randal Kolo-Muani (Eintracht), Victor Osimhen (Napoli), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach), and Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).

In the current season, the 24-year-old Mbappé has played 42 matches in all competitions for PSG, scoring 40 goals and providing 10 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

PSG goalkeeper hospitalized in serious condition.

