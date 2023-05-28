Kylian Mbappé has made a serious demand to the management of Paris Saint-Germain

According to L'Équipe, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappé has made a demand to the club's management regarding squad reinforcement in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The source states that the forward expects the club to build a strong team around him. Mbappé wants PSG to sign a powerful center forward who can divert defenders' attention away from him. In this regard, PSG is considering the candidacy of players such as Randal Kolo-Muani (Eintracht), Victor Osimhen (Napoli), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach), and Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).

In the current season, the 24-year-old Mbappé has played 42 matches in all competitions for PSG, scoring 40 goals and providing 10 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

